Mark TeutebergGreen Bay - Mark Teuteberg entered eternal life on December 3rd at the age of 65. He was born December 2nd, 1955 and grew up in Eagle, Wisconsin. He attended Mukwonago High School and remembered those years as some of the best of his life. After graduation from Gateway Technical College with a degree in Land Surveying, Mark moved to the Green Bay Area.Mark was married to his high school sweetheart, Bonnie (Stemper) for 43 years. Mark retired after a 35 year career as a Land Surveyor. He last worked at Oconto County as head of the Land Information Department. He was proud of the work he led regarding land records. He established many friendships throughout his career.Mark was a long time active member of First Lutheran Evangelical Church, Green Bay where he served as council president as well as other duties. He loved his church and enjoyed caring for the elderly members of the congregation and keeping the property beautiful.Mark was passionate about his favorite team the Green Bay Packers. Another passion was keeping his yard in pristine condition. You would often find Mark riding his John Deere lawn tractor, but pausing for a visit with neighbors and friends.Mark is survived by his wife, three sons, Robert (Ann) Chippewa Falls, Michael (Lili) currently docked in Falmouth, England, Daniel (Jamie), Olympia, WA, along with four grandchildren, Lucy and Owen, Cienna and McKenna. Mark is also survived by 2 brothers, a sister, brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, and cousins. He leaves behind many dear friends and colleagues. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother.We will remember Mark as a kind and friendly man, who loved life's adventures but mostly he will be remembered as Dad, Papa, brother and friend. Mark recorded these words before his disability occurred and wanted them included in his obituary:I want all who read this to know that there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that upon death I will enter heaven. I will do so, not by my own worthiness, but only through the merits of Jesus Christ, my Savior, who paid the price for my soul's redemption through his death on the cross. For me to live was Christ, and to die is gain. I commend my loved ones into the hands of the Lord and encourage them to place their faith and trust in him alone for their salvation.I pray that the Lord would guard and protect my children. You are very special to me and I thank the Lord for you. Through your baptism you have been received into God's family and I urge you to remain faithful to Christ until you are called home to be with the Lord. I love you and I look forward to eternity with you in heaven.Service: A private service will be held at First Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Mark's life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark's honor can be made to the Wisconsin Society of Land Surveyors Foundation to be used for student scholarships.A heartfelt thank you is extended to the care givers at Odd Fellow Nursing Home for the sincere comfort and care given to Mark and his family.