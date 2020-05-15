|
|
Marlee Greenawald
Green Bay - Marlee Greenawald, 76, arrived safely in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1943 in Green Bay to Eugene and Matilda (Rief) LaPlante. Marlee was a 1962 graduate of Green Bay West. On November 28, 1964 she married Gary Greenawald at St. John the Evangelist.
Marlee loved music her whole life. She taught many children how to play the guitar and the piano. Gary and Marlee enjoyed many boating trips across Lake Michigan and bike trips throughout northeast Wisconsin.
Marlee showed her love of her family and her faith. She made sure her children and grandchildren knew how much they were loved. She looked forward to spending a "special day" with each of her grandchildren and to any time that she could bake with them. Her heart had been broken with each of her precious sons passing, Dave, Steve and Robb. She cherished each moment with her family. Marlee was a longtime member of St. Agnes and she enjoyed sharing her love of music with other churches.
Marlee will be missed by her loving husband, Gary; her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Jerri Greenawald; daughter-in-law, Dawn Greenawald; eight grandchildren, Brittany (Tim) Breecher, Justin Greenawald and his significant other, Erin Garney, Jessica Greenawald, Mackenzie Greenawald, Kylie Greenawald, Hannah Greenawald, Kyler Levine, Ryder Greenawald; two brothers, Lyle LaPlante, Duane (Audrey) LaPlante; siblings-in-law, Sharon(Jack) Poole, Kay Brehmer, Scott (Connie) Greenawald, Gail (Don) McCartney, Jim (Wendy) Greenawald; and very close friends, Pete and Carol Mueller and their children, Jonathan (Melissa), Sarah and Carley; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her three sons, Dave, Steve and Robb; her three sisters, Lois (Lee) Rather, Dorothy (Gordon) Manteufel and Phyllis (Nick) Fischer; sister-in-law, Lana Perra.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020