Marlene A. Jagiello
Lena - Marlene A. Jagiello, 82, Lena, went to the Lord peacefully in her sleep with family by her side on Tuesday July 30, 2019. She was born March 27, 1937 in Coleman. On July 14, 1956, Marlene was united in marriage to Don Jagiello Survivors include 4 children, Brenda (Jim) Barker, Cle Elum, WA, Duane (Sherry) Jagiello, Lena, Bruce (Debbie) Jagiello, Lena, Marla (Troy) Wagner, Coleman; 2 extended sons, Brad (Janet) Glime, Lena, Daniel (Janet) Glime, Coleman; a daughter-in-law, Cheri Jagiello, Bellingham, WA; 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sharon Jagiello, Lena, Verla (Alan) Christopherson, Oconto Falls, Linn (Greg) Schmeisser, Mansfield, Texas; a sister-in-law, Carol (Lyle) Demmith, Lena; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Don; a daughter Adell; a son Dean; a brother Doug Durocher; a brother-in-law, Ronald and her parents. Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 438 West Main Street, Lena, from 5-8 PM Monday August 5, 2019. Visitation will continue on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 221 East Main Street, Lena from 9 :30 AM until time of the Mass. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Tuesday at the Church. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Lena. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com. A special thanks to all of the friends and family that sent flowers, cards, and especially their prayers for Marlene during her hospital stay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019