Marlene Ann Clark
Green Bay - Marlene Ann Clark (nee Fenlon), 81, died peacefully on March 31, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital following a brief illness. Marlene was born in Green Bay, WI on September 4, 1938 to Catherine M. (nee O'Donnell) and Kenneth O. Fenlon. Following graduation from Green Bay West High School in 1957, she was wedded to Henry Lee Clark ("Lee") on June 22, 1957 at St. Patrick's Catholic church in Green Bay. Marlene and Lee resided in Green Bay where they raised eight children together.
Marlene deeply loved children, and as grandchildren and great grandchildren arrived, she was active and involved in their lives. Later in life, Marlene and Lee discovered a love of the outdoors where she spent many summers camping at Chute Pond and later retired in Crivitz, WI in 1993, returning to Green Bay in 2006. Marlene had a kind heart, strong faith in God, and was deeply committed to her Catholic faith. She was a frequent visitor to the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help, the Marian shrine in Champion, Wisconsin, where she prayed for those in need. Marlene had immense generosity, giving things to others sometimes to her own detriment. No family event went without her creative cooking and generous portions. She delighted in writing poetry and singing; enjoyed old movies and classic television shows; and occasionally liked to participate in gaming. But most of all, she especially loved spending time with her large family in and around Green Bay and found great joy in visiting her sons and daughters around the country with many stops along the routes traveled. She will miss her dog Annie, a shih tzu mix.
Marlene is survived by her eight children, Debra M. Dehn (Tom) of Pulaski, WI, Andrew J. Clark (Jeannie) of Crosby, TX, Terrence P. Clark (Irina) of Cottage Grove, WI, Robert J. Clark (Kathy) of Pulaski, WI, Laurie A. Clark of Green Bay, WI, Douglas M. Clark (Chelsey) of Woodland Hills, CA, Amy J. Clark of Green Bay, WI, and Kim M. DeTennis (Paul) of Green Bay, WI; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia (Larry) Kujava and Kathleen (Larry) Burklund of Green Bay, WI; and sister-in-law Mary Ann Clark.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Lee, in 2014; her parents Catherine and Kenneth Fenlon; brothers Kenneth O. Fenlon Jr. and Larry M. Fenlon; sister Janet Maleport; grandchild Aubrey DeTennis; and great grandchild Gavin Summers.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at St. Vincent's Hospital for their wonderful care.
Due to the current pandemic, a private service will be held. Burial will be at Allouez Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Foundation/Bishop's Appeal Diocese of Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020