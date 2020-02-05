|
|
Marlene DeBaker
Green Bay - Marlene A. DeBaker, 84, Green Bay, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born August 31, 1935, in Green Bay, daughter to the late Clarence and Minnie (Paque) Jones. Marlene married Roland J. DeBaker on October 1, 1955, in Green Bay. Together they had 3 children and were blessed to be married 64 years before God called her home. She enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for them. She also enjoyed cooking, shopping, reading, traveling, fishing, and spending time at the cottage on Lake Noquebay with her children and grandchildren. She worked at Prange's for 26 years and Kohl's for many years.
Survivors include her husband, Roland; 3 children: Kim (special friend-Dennis) Gillis, Green Bay; Todd (Shelly) DeBaker, MN; and Kevin (special friend, Kay) DeBaker, Green Bay; 10 grandchildren: Justin (Corrine), Travis, Darin, Elizabeth, Brett and Brooke; great-grandchildren: Haley, Jack, Miranda, Mariah, Maleah, Makiya, and Eliana; step-daughter; Mary (Dan) Smith, Green Bay; and a step-son, Mark DeBaker, Green Bay.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence (Bud) and Donald Jones.
Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Vincent's Hospital for their kindness in her final days.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020