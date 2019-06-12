|
Marlene Devener
Oconcto - Marlene Devener, age 68, a long time resident of Oconto, WI passed away at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI June 6, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born to the late Alfred and Exilda (Bowe) Enders July 6, 1950. Marlene Married Roger Devener July 11, 1970 at St. John's Lutheran in Grover, WI. The couple resided in Oconto, WI where she was employed at AAA Auto Club Group in Green Bay, WI until retirement. Marlene enjoyed reading and football, especially the Packers. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger in April 2009. Surviving are two sons, Michael (Stephanie) Devener and Kirt (Kayla) Devener both of Oconto and one daughter Christine Devener of Green Bay. She is also survived by three grandchildren Katrina, Nauris and Vlad. She is further survived by four sisters, Donna (Mel) Heier, Karen (David) Cain, Ellen (William) Baldwin and Kathleen (Woodrow "Jim") VanHecke along with one brother David (Nancy) Enders. She was preceded in death by one brother Jerald (Dolores) Enders. Family will greet relatives and friends Sunday June 16, 2019 at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home in Oconto, WI from 4-8pm. Funeral services will be held at St. John's Lutheran in Grover, WI on Monday 6/17/2019 at 1pm with visitation at the church prior to the ceremony from 11am to 1pm.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 12 to June 19, 2019