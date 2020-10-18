Marlene (Boehme) DickersonGreen Bay - Marlene (Boehme) Dickerson, 72, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly, October 17, 2020. Born on January 13, 1948, in Audubon, IA, she is the daughter of the late Earl and Marie Boehme. She married Dale Dickerson on March 27, 1971, in Denison, IA. Marlene was a proud homemaker.She is survived by her husband, Dale; daughter, Marilee Warren; three grandchildren; siblings, Karen (Bill) Lillard, Sherrie Brooks, and Donna Schaaf.Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Janet Gustin, and Ronald Boehme.No formal services will be held.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bornemanns Nursing Home and St. Marys Hospital for all their support.