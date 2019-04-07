|
Marlene E. Calaway
Maribel - On April 4, 2019 Marlene E. Calaway ended her journey here on earth at age 83. Born on March 25, 1936 to William & Eloise (Rieck) Oszuscik. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1955. On Oct. 17, 1959 Marlene married Patrick Calaway. Their marriage of 26 years was blessed with their only child, June (Calaway) Gordon.
Marlene worked at Denmark State Bank, Yellowstone National Park, The White Store, University Bank, & Schlaefer-Martin Memorials. Member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Auxiliary. She loved meeting new people & she will be remembered by many by her smile & infectious laugh.
Marlene loved to travel, visiting all 50 states as well as abroad. She enjoyed stimulating the economy with her art of shopping. In her free time, she sure liked to go dancing.
She was the proud grandmother of Steve, Dean (Robin), & Bob (Amanda) Gordon. Great Grandson Cason Gordon & two more great grandchildren joining us soon.
Marlene will be sadly missed by all who knew & loved her. Survived by her daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, fiancée James W. Carriveau & extended Carriveau family, sister Marilyn Gracyalny, nieces, nephews, god-children, and many special friends.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 10. 2019 at St. James Parish (Cooperstown) 18228 Cty Road R, Denmark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Dennis Ryan Officiating. Burial at SS Cyril & Methodius Cemetery.
The family would like to let everyone know that all the prayers, the intentions, and love shown to Marlene will live on in our hearts forever.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019