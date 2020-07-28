1/1
Marlene (Redman) Krejcarek
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene (Redman) Krejcarek

Kelly Lake - Marlene Alice (Redman) Krejcarek, 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born on January 5, 1934 in Waupun, Wi the second of three daughters to Edna (Schlieve) and Everett (Garrett) "Ted" Redman. Marlene graduated from Milwaukee State College with a degree in Music Education. In addition to directing church choirs and teaching piano, Marlene taught instrumental music at Peshtigo from 1974-1992. Marlene married Norman E. "Dutch" Krejcarek on July 9, 1955. They resided in Oconto Falls, Marinette, Peshtigo, and retired at Kelly Lake. Marlene's favorite times were gatherings of family, relatives, friends, business parties and other social gatherings. She loved concerts, sporting events and any activity that involved family or friends. Further special hobbies included; golf, bowling, playing cards, and travel. She was a member of Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church, Suring where she was a scripture reader, usher, greeter, and part of the altar guild. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, her parents, sister Lois Graesslin, In laws- Walter C. and Julia Krejcarek Bertch, brothers- in- law Dan (Rosemary), Bob (Norma) Krejcarek, Ronald Kust and sisters- in- law Audrey (Krejcarek) Yatso, Lea Rouse, and Karen Frazier. Marlene is survived by her three sons and two daughters; William John (Susan), New London, David Allan (Shirley) Eunice, North Carolina, Dana Marie Krejcarek (Jessie) Fond du Lac, Kathy Jo Kostrova (Rod) Coleman, and Michael Everett (Tiffany) St Louis, MO. Sixteen Grandchildren; Billie Jo, Kay, Matt, Ben, Angela, Adam, Bethany, Amy, Amber, Joe, Jenna, Jalynn, Garrett, Kamron, Maxim, and Alina and twenty-one great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place of Green Bay, and Unity Hospice of Green Bay for their compassion, care, and support. A private funeral service will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes-Charapata Coleman - Coleman
235 E. Main Street
Coleman, WI 54112
920-897-3035
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhodes-Charapata Coleman - Coleman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved