Marlene (Redman) Krejcarek
Kelly Lake - Marlene Alice (Redman) Krejcarek, 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born on January 5, 1934 in Waupun, Wi the second of three daughters to Edna (Schlieve) and Everett (Garrett) "Ted" Redman. Marlene graduated from Milwaukee State College with a degree in Music Education. In addition to directing church choirs and teaching piano, Marlene taught instrumental music at Peshtigo from 1974-1992. Marlene married Norman E. "Dutch" Krejcarek on July 9, 1955. They resided in Oconto Falls, Marinette, Peshtigo, and retired at Kelly Lake. Marlene's favorite times were gatherings of family, relatives, friends, business parties and other social gatherings. She loved concerts, sporting events and any activity that involved family or friends. Further special hobbies included; golf, bowling, playing cards, and travel. She was a member of Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church, Suring where she was a scripture reader, usher, greeter, and part of the altar guild. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, her parents, sister Lois Graesslin, In laws- Walter C. and Julia Krejcarek Bertch, brothers- in- law Dan (Rosemary), Bob (Norma) Krejcarek, Ronald Kust and sisters- in- law Audrey (Krejcarek) Yatso, Lea Rouse, and Karen Frazier. Marlene is survived by her three sons and two daughters; William John (Susan), New London, David Allan (Shirley) Eunice, North Carolina, Dana Marie Krejcarek (Jessie) Fond du Lac, Kathy Jo Kostrova (Rod) Coleman, and Michael Everett (Tiffany) St Louis, MO. Sixteen Grandchildren; Billie Jo, Kay, Matt, Ben, Angela, Adam, Bethany, Amy, Amber, Joe, Jenna, Jalynn, Garrett, Kamron, Maxim, and Alina and twenty-one great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place of Green Bay, and Unity Hospice of Green Bay for their compassion, care, and support. A private funeral service will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com
