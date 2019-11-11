|
Marlene Lemke
Green Bay - Marlene A. Lemke, 66, was called home on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on July 9, 1953, in Green Bay to the late Alvin and Alfredia (Naud) Siudzinski. Marlene graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1971. She worked as a teacher's aide at Morgan L. Martin Elementary for many years. Marlene was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many. Anyone that knew her realized she was all about family. Marlene's grandchildren and holiday gatherings held a special place in her heart. She loved to travel and spend winters in Arizona. Shopping and Friday night fish frys were also favorite pastimes.
Marlene will be deeply missed by her sons, Michael (Amanda) Cygan and Patrick Cygan (girlfriend, Angie); grandchildren, Ethan Farley, Jacob Cygan, Tyler Ertel, Joseph Cygan, Harry Cygan, Logan Cygan, Chloe Cygan, Zoey Cygan and Cashton Cygan; her fiancé, Timothy O'Connor; siblings, Linda (Jack) Ollmann and Doug Siudzinski; her furry travel companion, Bailey; and many other family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Marlene is preceded in death by a sister, Judy (Neil) Gezella and husband, David Lemke.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 4:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, with Deacon Paul Umentum officiating the Celebration of Life at 8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to benefit Aurora at Home Hospice.
Marlene's family would like to thank the staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center, particularly Carrie with Aurora at Home Hospice. Michael and Patrick would also like to give a special thank you to Marlene's fiancé Timothy for his undivided, loving care and patience through Marlene's illness.
Marlene's contagious smile and positive attitude will always be missed.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019