Marlene Lucas
Green Bay - Marlene A. (Mischker) Lucas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 28, 2020, at her home in Green Bay. Marlene was 84 years of age, being born in Milwaukee on July 27, 1936, to parents Bernard and Anna (Liebl) Mischker. Marlene was united in marriage to Michael J. Lucas, the love of her life, on Dec. 3, 1955. Michael preceded her in death on March 22, 2018, after sharing 62 wonderful years together. Two of those years were spent together on the islands of the Azores where Michael was stationed during the Korean War. They raised their five children in Menomonee Falls. Marlene enjoyed cooking, trips to the casinos and cruises, fishing, golfing and bowling. Faith and family were most important to Marlene and her presence at the front doors at church will be missed.
Marlene will also be deeply missed by her children, Mark (Stephanie) Lucas, Katharine (Steven) Held, Suzanne (Chad) Korup, Michelle (Bob) Tucker and Holly (Joe) Hensley; grandchildren Robert Korup, Michael (Leslie) Korup, Annemarie (Kyle) Phillips, Julianna Held, Jessica Hensley, Nicholas (Allison) Held, Steven Lucas, Emily Tucker, Ryan Tucker and Erin Tucker; great-grandchildren, Kylee Held, Sophia Held, Everly Korup and Isaac Phillips.
Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday Nov. 2, 2020, with Rev. Patrick Beno officiating the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Three Lakes, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com
.