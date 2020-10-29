1/1
Marlene Lucas
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Lucas

Green Bay - Marlene A. (Mischker) Lucas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 28, 2020, at her home in Green Bay. Marlene was 84 years of age, being born in Milwaukee on July 27, 1936, to parents Bernard and Anna (Liebl) Mischker. Marlene was united in marriage to Michael J. Lucas, the love of her life, on Dec. 3, 1955. Michael preceded her in death on March 22, 2018, after sharing 62 wonderful years together. Two of those years were spent together on the islands of the Azores where Michael was stationed during the Korean War. They raised their five children in Menomonee Falls. Marlene enjoyed cooking, trips to the casinos and cruises, fishing, golfing and bowling. Faith and family were most important to Marlene and her presence at the front doors at church will be missed.

Marlene will also be deeply missed by her children, Mark (Stephanie) Lucas, Katharine (Steven) Held, Suzanne (Chad) Korup, Michelle (Bob) Tucker and Holly (Joe) Hensley; grandchildren Robert Korup, Michael (Leslie) Korup, Annemarie (Kyle) Phillips, Julianna Held, Jessica Hensley, Nicholas (Allison) Held, Steven Lucas, Emily Tucker, Ryan Tucker and Erin Tucker; great-grandchildren, Kylee Held, Sophia Held, Everly Korup and Isaac Phillips.

Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday Nov. 2, 2020, with Rev. Patrick Beno officiating the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Three Lakes, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved