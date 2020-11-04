1/1
Marlene M. Suchan
Marlene M. Suchan

Green Valley, AZ - Marlene M. Suchan, happily retired resident of Green Valley, AZ, passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2020, at the age of 82.

Marlene is survived by Harlan Suchan, her husband of 64 years; her children, Lora J. Suchan-Newport, KY, Kathy (Peter) Waterstradt-Green Bay, WI, Ronald (Kristine) Suchan-Scottsdale, AZ, William (Ami) Suchan-Austin, TX; her grandchildren Justin L. Dins, Alissa Waterstradt, Abbey (Curt) Vizelka, Myles Suchan, Morgan Suchan, Macy Suchan, Wyatt Rivers Suchan; Great grandchildren, Bryton Foate, Joey Vizelka, Collin Vizelka, Geneva Hill, Maverick Dins; her brothers, Richard Peterson, Donald Peterson. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mildred Peterson; sisters, JoAnne Lindner, Bonnie Hartzeim; brother, George Peterson; granddaughter Jackie Dins.

Marlene was born in Marinette, WI on July 9, 1938. She married Harlan Suchan on October 13, 1956. An awesome mother, she and Harlan lived in Milwaukee, WI, Appleton, WI, New London, WI, Hebron, KY, Green Bay, WI, and finally Green Valley, AZ. All four of the children were born while in Milwaukee and raised in New London.

Marlene was one of the most mindful, loving, giving mother and grandmother anyone could ask for, she made sure each relationship was special and unique. Dedicated to her faith and family with a flair for style, she loved to shop for all, never disappointing with her gifts. She and Harlan traveled extensively by boat, train, airplane, and automobile. The favorite was the Mississippi river cruises where she was known as the Barge Boss. The energy and light to all the social gatherings,

Marlene will truly be missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Funeral services in Green Valley, AZ will be private due to the current pandemic and safety required. Additional service arrangements will be made at a later date in Green Bay, WI. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at 689 W Rio Moctezuma, AZ 85614.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery
18751 S La Canada Dr
Sahuarita, AZ 85629
(520) 625-7400
