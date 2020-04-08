|
Marlene Olson
Oconto Falls (formerly of Suring) - Marlene M. Olson, age 79 of Oconto Falls (formerly of Suring), passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 10 am until the funeral service at 12 pm with Pastor Andrew Jantz officiating. Marlene will be interred at Frostville Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Meadowbrook at Oconto Falls (formerly Atrium Post Acute Care Center) for the care and compassion offered during residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gruetzmacher Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Suring, WI 54174.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020