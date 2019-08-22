|
|
Marles VanRossum
Green Bay - Marles VanRossum, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 18,2019. She was born on August 28, 1928 in Green Bay WI.
She was married to the late Dean VanRossum. She is survived by brother Ronnie (Bev), children Jimmy Dean, Barb (Mike) Lynn (Bob) Danny (Laurie) Billy (Robyn) Grandchildren Jim Jr (Karen) Jesse, Joey (Brenda) Bobby, Jennifer, Ross (Jen) Paige, Hunter, Anna, Brody, Blake and several Great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded by parents Louis & Delores Reinhard, Irene & Henry VanRossum. Sisters Lorriane (Leo) Evelyn (Chet) Mark, Jimmy, & Jason. She also had special friends Betty and Jerry.
Marles had a fifty five year career bartending at many of old Green Bay landmarks. May Duries, Howard House, Mayfair, Northland Hotel, Downtowner, Holiday Inn, Rivers Bend, D C Express, Box Car Billy's and Finally Rivers Street Pier. She was the first woman to get a Bar License. In that span of time she had an opportunity to meet many of the original Packer players, movie stars and accomplished people.
She enjoyed going Up North with husband and family. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home 1521 Shawano Ave Sunday August 25, 2019 12:00 — 3:00
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019