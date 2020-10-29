1/1
Marlow (Georgene) Bersie
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlow's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Marlow (Georgene) Bersie

Green Bay - Mrs. Marlow (Georgene) Bersie, 98, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Care For All Ages. She was born in 1922, in Green Bay to the late Joseph and Eugenia (Heynen) De Clerc.

Georgene married Marlow Bersie in 1945, and he preceded her in death in 1994.

She is survived by her son Gregory and his wife, Lisa; and her daughter, Marcia Laabs.

Services were held at Blaney Funeral Home, with Deacon Jim Gauthier officiating. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Unity Hospice.

A special thank you to Angie, Tonya, Jackie and Cindy at Care For All Ages; and especially to Unity Hospice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved