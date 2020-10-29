Mrs. Marlow (Georgene) Bersie
Green Bay - Mrs. Marlow (Georgene) Bersie, 98, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Care For All Ages. She was born in 1922, in Green Bay to the late Joseph and Eugenia (Heynen) De Clerc.
Georgene married Marlow Bersie in 1945, and he preceded her in death in 1994.
She is survived by her son Gregory and his wife, Lisa; and her daughter, Marcia Laabs.
Services were held at Blaney Funeral Home, with Deacon Jim Gauthier officiating. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Unity Hospice.
A special thank you to Angie, Tonya, Jackie and Cindy at Care For All Ages; and especially to Unity Hospice.