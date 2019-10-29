|
|
Marnie Marie Mackin
Green Bay - Marnie Marie Grace Mackin, 32, went to her eternal reward on October 27, 2019, surrounded by family.
Marnie was born March 11, 1987 in Green Bay to Julann (Falk) and Michael Mackin. From the moment she was born, Marnie changed our lives forever. She taught us how to love, how to laugh, and truly - how to live. Because of you, Marnie, we are all better people. We miss you deeply, and our lives will never be the same. We are so happy you are with God (who you loved deeply), and we can't wait to see you in heaven.
We learned from you every single day about honesty, joy, sincerity, and how to live life with a passion and zest. We remember you for your beautiful way of explaining yourself: "I believe God made me the way I am for a reason. I often wonder why God made me with a disability - It's not a disability though. It's the ability to be different and I truly thank God for it every day."
Marnie loved her family, her friends (so many friends), biking, camping (with family and at special camps with friends), singing in the church choir at Resurrection, Special Olympics basketball, swimming and volleyball, the GREEN BAY PACKERS (and victory Mondays!), movies, her birthday, Los Banditos, Zumba, the Y, and the joy of her life - her cat, Oreo Michael Jordy Mason (named affectionately after her dad and her favorite Packer players).
Marnie graduated from Southwest High School, and she was employed for 12 years at TJ Maxx on Green Bay's west side. She loved her coworkers, who made her feel so special and glad that she worked there.
Marnie is survived by her mom and dad, siblings Teresa (Dave) Grande, (Indianapolis, IN), Patrick Mackin, (Denver, CO), and Anne (Tyler) Emanuel, (Savage, MN), and her nephew, Jack Grande, her grandparents-Richard and Marlene "Marnie" Falk, as well as her many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and her many friends. Marnie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jack, Marnie, and Marilyn Mackin, and her godfather, Eric Falk.
Visitation will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church at 333 Hilltop Drive, Green Bay, WI, on Friday, November 1, from 4-7 PM with a prayer vigil at 7 PM. (Please note, there is a 6 PM mass at Resurrection that evening, but visitation will be in the Gathering Area). Visitation continues at Resurrection on Saturday, November 2, from 9-10:15 AM with a Mass of Christian burial to be held at 10:30 AM.
Online condolences are welcome at Newcomer Funeral Home's website www.NewcomerGreenBay.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Marnie's honor to either Camp Daniel (W10541 Army Lane, Athelstane, WI 54104) or Special Olympics Green Bay Metros (send to: Joanne Smits, 1222 S. Ridge Rd., Green Bay, WI 54304).
Special thanks to the Indianapolis Fire Department and Community Hospital South in Indianapolis for their help and care with Marnie.
Always remember-the best things come in small packages! You reminded us of that every, single day.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019