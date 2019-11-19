|
|
Marrion Neuman
Gillett - Marrion J. Neuman, age 87, a lifelong resident of Gillett, WI. passed away early Sunday morning, November 17, 2019 after a brief stay at "The Bay at Suring".
She was born on April 11, 1932 in Oconto Falls, WI., daughter of the late Edward and Lydia (Paholke) Neuman. She graduated from Gillett High School with the class of 1950. Marrion was a resident of Gillett her entire life. She had many interesting occupations, with one being custodian of Gillett State Bank. She persevered as a self sufficient single woman, and continued to do so for the rest of her life. Marrion was a fixture of the community and through faith in our God our Savior, a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Gillett. She will be always remembered fondly for her profound wit and sense of humor. She was also a beloved aunt and cousin to many. Marrion enjoyed celebrating the holidays, especially Christmas, traveling to visit her niece and family in Mankato, MN. After many years of pet sitting for many, she adopted her doggy best friend, Murphy from a local animal shelter. She loved crafting, gardening and enjoyed performing all of her own home maintenance. She survived three bouts with cancer and always referred to herself as a "Tough Old German".
Marrion is survived by one niece: Cindy (Dennis) Loken, two nephews: Blake Wesner and special friend, Donna Conant, Dan Isaacson, special cousin and caretaker: Betty Porath. Many great nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends also survive.
Marrion was preceded in death by two sisters: Beatrice Wesner and Lorraine Isaacson, two nieces: Becky Bolvin and Lisa Rickard.
The family will greet relatives and friends during a visitation on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 101 W. Main Street Gillett.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Officiating at the service will be Pastor William Kamke with burial to follow at Wanderers Rest Cemetery, Gillett.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marrions caretakers: Betty Spraggins and Denise Langlay. Also to her cousin Carrie Porath and her Godson, Brad Porath for their care and concern shown towards Marrion and her family.
Kuehl Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019