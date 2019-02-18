|
|
Marsha Arthur
Allouez - Marsha Arthur, age 66, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 17, 2019. The daughter to the late Victor and Mary "Mickie" (Boerschinger) Arthur, Marsha was born July 22, 1952 in Green Bay, WI.
A graduate of Preble High School, Marsha later at the age of 40 went back to school to receive her Associate degree in accounting at NWTC. Marsha was a member of Allouez Beautification Committee, and was "Blanketeer" for Project Linus. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and her dog Chaz. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Marsha is survived by her siblings, Chuck, Charlotte, Marilyn (Dale), Peter (Cheryl), Paula, Jeffery (Linda); nieces and nephews, Heather (Jeremy), Sarah (Justin), Tyler (Katie), Megan (Nate), Ashley, and Stephanie (Drake); great-nieces and great-nephews, Tucker, Madeline, Henry, Charlie, Sam, Maddox, Huckleberry, and of course her dog, Chaz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Donna; grandparents, Peter and Hattie Boeschinger; Martin and Labelle Van Beek.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Friday, February 22, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm with a Prayer Service at 6:45pm. Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
A sincere "thank you" to Unity Hospice for their support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019