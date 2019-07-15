|
|
Marsha Batt
Kewaunee - Marsha Ann Batt was welcomed into the perfection of her eternal life walk by Jesus, her Savior and Lord, on July 13, 2019 after experiencing the rupture of a brain aneurysm and many ensuing complications at Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah, Wisconsin. Marsha was born on August 13, 1952 in St. Francis, Kansas, the daughter of Walde and Rose (Lillich) Hempler. Marsha grew up on a Kansas wheat farm and always enjoyed the wide open spaces of western Kansas and the beauty of a ripening wheat field blowing in the wind.
Marsha graduated in the class of 1970 from Bird City High School. She went on to attend Dana College in Blair, Nebraska and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a social work degree. During this time Marsha married Howard Batt at St. John Lutheran Church in Bird City, Kansas on October 14, 1972. In 46 years of marriage, Marsha and Howard moved 19 times while living in 8 different states. Their marriage was abundantly blessed with three daughters.
When her children all entered school, Marsha began her social work vocation in a nursing home in Herington, Kansas. Working with people experiencing aging needs and people with special needs and their families allowed Marsha to give of her kind and loving heart to so many people in Herington, Kansas; Manitowoc, Wisconsin; Two Rivers, Wisconsin; and Kewaunee, Wisconsin.
Marsha had many interests and passions. She loved to sew and make quilts for family. She made many dresses for her daughters including prom formal wear and that carried on with her grandchildren. She made many baby quilts, each daughter a memory quilt, and all grandchildren a bed quilt. She especially enjoyed the long arm quilting machine at the Kewaunee Artisan Center. Marsha enjoyed playing the piano, including leading the music worship at church, mentoring a number of youth in this pursuit, and sitting at the piano playing while the grandchildren gathered around to add to the tune. Singing was a joy to her and she joined a number of church and local choirs. Marsha enjoyed traveling starting with her children as they grew up and continuing on in the years that followed. Learning was always a priority for her. She read books and never passed up a ranger talk at state and national parks, a wide variety of community education events, museums, and almost every road side info sign. She daily enjoyed the newspaper crossword puzzle. Marsha's aggressive nature came out while playing the card game "peanuts" with family. Reconnecting with friends and family was a more recent joy with a number of adventures in the past couple years.
Family was very special to Marsha, especially her daughters and their families. She so enjoyed her grandchildren and cherished the times she was able to spend with them on FaceTime and in person. Their personal growth and development as well as their faith growth was a big focus for Marsha.
Above all was Marsha's walk with Jesus as her Savior and Lord. She attended and at times led Bible studies with people at church and within the community. Marsha taught many Sunday School and Vacation Bible School classes. Daily Bible reading, study, and devotions were an important part of her day. Her support of Howard in his ministry and honest feedback was a part of her ministry. She especially enjoyed attending an annual clergy spouse retreat where she connected with old friends and made new ones.
Marsha is missed by so many who have been wonderfully impacted by her love, including her husband Howard, her three daughters: Sarah (Simon) Batt-Nauerz of Berlin Germany: Megan (Christopher) Campbell of Platte City, Missouri; and Rachel (David) Zimmerman of Mt. Airy, Maryland and 8 grandchildren: Elise, Noah, Emma, Lilliann, Landon, Leah, Rylan, and Ethan, as well as many extended family.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Doug Hempler, a brother-in-law, Lowell Hemken and a nephew, Lee Hemken.
Marsha is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, sisters Sharon (Ken King) Hempler, Carol Hemken, Sisters-in-law Cheryl Batt, Barb (Steve) Taphorn, Brother-in-law Dave Batt as well as many nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (521 Juneau St) in Kewaunee, Wisconsin on July 19 with Pastor Richard Block officiating. Visitation will begin at the church from 1:00 to 4:30 PM followed by a worship service and celebration of Marsha's life at 4:30. A light meal will follow worship in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to: Violence Intervention Project, Inc. 1405 Division St. Algoma, WI 54201, Heifer International at www.heifer.org. or a charity of your choosing. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Homes is assisting the family, condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 15 to July 16, 2019