Green Bay - Marsha J. Kluth, 77, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 1st, after a long battle with cancer. The daughter of Donald and Ruth Van De Leest. She was born December 19, 1942 in Green Bay and graduated from Green Bay West High School. She was married to Melvin E. Kluth for 58 years.



Marsha was a stay at home mom who loved to volunteer for any event for her kids. She was an avid bowler and was very creative and artistic. Marsha could make or paint anything and loved her flowers. After her kids left home she enjoyed working for Bellin Health and Carib Properties. Marsha loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas.



Marsha is survived by her husband, Melvin; her daughters: Kim (Tom) Willis, Tammy (Mark) Selissen; Penny (Kevin) Hujet; and son: Tim Kluth. Grandchildren and great grandchildren, Austin Willis, Alexia Willis, Kaitlyn Willis, Andrew (Leah) Selissen, Nick Selissen, Kortney (Mitchell) Strand, Megan (Michael) Foster and Harper and Kade Foster.



Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Ruth Van De Leest, her in-laws, Bernard & Glady's Kluth as well as many brothers in law and sisters in law.



Marsha's family would like to extend their gratitude to the Bellin Health and staff at Unity Hospice for their care and compassion given to Marsha and her family.



Due to current health concerns, family has decided to have private services. Newcomer Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist the family during this time. Marsha will be laid to rest at Allouez Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum.













