Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Monday, May 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
Prayer Service
Monday, May 27, 2019
8:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
De Pere, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
De Pere, WI
Resources
Marshall Enderby Obituary
Marshall Enderby

De Pere - Marshall W. Enderby, 88, De Pere, passed away Friday afternoon May 24, 2019.

Friends may call after 5:00PM Monday May 27, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street De Pere. A parish prayer service will be held at 8:00PM to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue after 9:00AM Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, De Pere, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. A complete obituary will follow.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2019
