Marshall Enderby
De Pere - Marshall W. Enderby, 88, De Pere, passed away Friday afternoon May 24, 2019.
Friends may call after 5:00PM Monday May 27, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street De Pere. A parish prayer service will be held at 8:00PM to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue after 9:00AM Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, De Pere, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. A complete obituary will follow.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2019