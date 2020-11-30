Martha Ann Schwedler



Martha Ann Schwedler, born August 28, 1954, went home to the Lord on November 26, 2020. She was the daughter of Louis and Margaret Schwedler. She is survived by her siblings; Mary, Linda, Bob and Peter; and her husband, Michael Flanary. She graduated from St Mary's Catholic School, Algoma High School and Silver Lake College. She taught at St Mary's and Algoma Elementary School and several elementary schools in Osceola County Public Schools in Florida. Finishing her teaching career at Deerwood Elementary in June 2016. She married her best friend, Michael Flanary on January 23, 1999. I will now switch over to the first person, to describe one of the most caring, generous and compassionate people I have ever known. She was a "Teachers Teacher." She had the 'Teacher Gene', she was meant to be a teacher and she was a fierce advocate for her students wherever she taught. She was was the coordinator/coach of "Odyssey of the Mind," which is a creative hands on project based program geared to creative competitive projects, I had the honor of attending one of these competitions and was absolutely astonished by the projects that her kids produced. She was the President of the Algoma Optimist Club. She told me that I should join and get to know the larger Algoma Community rather than just being pastor of St Mary's Catholic Church. It was one of the best bits of advice she gave me. I got know the broader and wonderful people of Algoma, Wisconsin. She was so proud of the fact that she was chosen to be the "Lambeau Field Visiting Teams Owners Sky Box- Hostess for 13 years. She was entrusted to be the Packer's ambassador to all visiting teams owners. She able to attend all the home Packer's game, but she could never cheer for them while on duty. I remember all the left over food that she would bring home from the games including Mike McCaskey's (the Bear's owner) birthday cake. After the Packers beat the Bears he told her your a teacher right, why don't you take this home and share it with your students. It was like bring home a trophy. What I remember most about Martha was her generosity. She made me a better man because she saw things that I never would have noticed. She had the kindest heart of any person I've ever known and she often helped others with out them being aware. I was so privileged to be her husband, friend and I was able to hold her hand as she peacefully died on Thanksgiving morning. It is our wish that any offerings be made in her name to St Mary Catholic School, 214 Church Street, Algoma, WI 54201; after all that is where her journey began. There will be a memorial service honoring Marty's life in Algoma sometime during summer of 2021.









