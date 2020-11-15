Martha Anna DeCleene
Lena - Martha Anna (Pitsch) DeCleene, age 97, of Lena was reunited with her husband, Joseph DeCleene on November 14, 2020. She went peacefully surrounded by family. Martha was born June 30, 1923 in East Wrightstown to the late John and Henrietta "Hattie" (Coenen) Pitsch. Martha met the love of her life, Joseph and they were married October 12, 1940. Mom enjoyed life playing cards, square dancing and fishing, among other things.
Martha is survived by her children; Donna (Lawrence) Marinello, Johanna (Kenneth) Ermis, Joseph (Kathy Edwards) DeCleene, John (Loretta) DeCleene, Elizabeth Schott, Marie (James) Ackmann, Rose (Isaac) Jackson, Vincent (Rhonda) DeCleene, Theodore (Sandy) DeCleene, Theresa (Paul) LeBreck, Matthew (Vicki) DeCleene and Mark (Tina Seewald) DeCleene; 60 grandchildren; 104 great grandchildren; and 16 great-great grandchildren. Martha is also survived by her sister, Agnes "Aggie" (Sheridan) Johnson and a sister-in-law Rose (Anthony) DeCleene.
Martha was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Annette (Lloyd) Grabowksi; son-in-law Gary Schott; granddaughter Christine Ermis; and 3 great grandchildren. Martha is was also preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Pitsch; and sisters, Marie (George) VerKuilen, Rita (Robert) Bodde and Ileta (Charles) Swinton.
Friends may call at St. Anne Catholic Church, 221 East Main St., Lena, on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 from 9 until 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church with the Rev. Felix Abano officiating. Burial will be at St. Charles Cemetery in Lena. Masks will be required and offered. A live-stream of the funeral will be viewable at the St. Anne's website @ saintannesparish.com
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Lena is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her memory.
We would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their loving care, especially Lynn and Ashley.
Thank you Mom for the love, memories and the good life you gave us. You will be a hard act to follow and hopefully we can live up to the fine example you set for us.