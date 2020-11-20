Martha C. JollyGreen Bay - Martha C. (Deschane) Jolly, 95, Green Bay, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Woodside Lutheran Home. Martha was born on March 25, 1925 in Bay Settlement to the now late Henry and Catherine (Kuipers) Deschane. She attended Holy Cross and then Oak Grove Grade School and graduated from East High School with the class of 1943. On June 1, 1946 she married Jerome L. Jolly at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and the couple enjoyed over 68 years together. Jerome preceded her in death October 3, 2014. She cherished her family and always loved having family get togethers and enjoyed going to any event that her children and grandchildren had going on. Martha and Jerome loved travelling with her sister Lanora and her husband Milt, and they pretty much traveled to nearly every state. She was an expert seamstress and an accomplished genealogist. Martha loved the outdoors and greatly enjoyed camping or going to their cottage at Chute Pond. She loved animals and had a favorite dog growing up named Rex and often spoke of him through the years.Martha is survived by her children: Tom (Janelle) Jolly, Roger (Bonnie) Jolly, Kathy (Richard) Fusek, Barb (Blake) Willems, Bill (Robin) Jolly, Dave (Lynn) Jolly, Mike (Dawn) Jolly, Mark (Terri) Jolly, a son-in-law: Dan Renier, 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by 1 daughter: Chris Renier, a granddaughter: Shelly (Jolly) Watke, two sisters and brothers-in-law: Edna (Bert) Drais, Lanora (Milt) Kollman, one brother and sister-in-law: Carl (Meg) Deschane.Private Services will be held for the immediate family. Entombment at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staffs of Woodside Lutheran Home for all of their wonderful care and compassion. Also, a warm note of appreciation to Sister Helen Keyzer and her faith community at St. Philip the Apostle for all of the prayers and support~ your kindness will never be forgotten.