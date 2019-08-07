Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha E. Harvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha E. Harvey Obituary
Martha E. Harvey

Green Bay - Martha E. Harvey, 91, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 12:00 noon Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. William Kamke officiating. Burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.