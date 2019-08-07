|
Martha E. Harvey
Green Bay - Martha E. Harvey, 91, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 12:00 noon Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. William Kamke officiating. Burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019