|
|
Martha E. Harvey
Green Bay - Martha E. Harvey, 91, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born on November 1, 1927 in Oconomowoc to the late Ephraim and Veryl (Jewett) Cook. On September 30, 1950 she married Glendon Harvey at her mother and father's home on Green Bay. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2017. Martha was a 4H and Cub Scouts leader for many years. She was a longtime member of Wequiock Presbyterian Church where she served with the Ladies Aid and as a Deacon. Martha was also a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting and reading.
She is survived by her 2 sons, David (Joan) Harvey and Ken (Mona) Harvey; her daughter, Cheryl Harvey; grandchildren, Mark (Heather Dollar) Harvey, Jason (Jennifer) Harvey, Amber Harvey, Michael Harvey and Elizabeth Harvey; great grandchildren, Emma and Nicholas Harvey; Marisa Harvey and MJ Harvey; brother, Bill (Joan) Cook; sisters, Judy Nighorn and Mary (Dick) Runge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her second mother, Grace Cook (who raised Martha after her mother died at a very young age.); sister, Florence (Sheldon) Watkins; brother, EJ (Jean) Cook; and brother-in-law, Don Nighorn.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 12:00 noon Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. William Kamke officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Woodside Lutheran Home and Unity Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019