Martha E. Makos, age 103, of Green Bay, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born on May 22, 1917 in Gillette, to the late Henry and Nora (Moede) Siech. On May 31, 1938, she married Steve Makos in Gillette. Martha had been employed by Larsen Canning Company until her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting and was an excellent cook. Upon her retirement, Martha took an interest in flower gardening, especially tending to her rose bushes.
Martha is survived by her daughters, Phyllis and Shirley; grandchildren, Edward, Gayle and Keith; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Shaun; siblings, Hertha, Henry Jr. and Lillian.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Nora; husband, Steve; daughter, Diana; sons-in-law, Patrick and Mark; siblings, Arnold, Linda, Margaret, Selma, Elda, Walter, Gerhard, Vernon, Norma, Orma and Marvin.
Private services were held in the Chapel at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Martha will be entombed in the Shrine of Good Shepherd. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Martha's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Woodside Lutheran Home, including Pastor Steve; nurses, Brooke, Sue, Katy and NP Sirena; all of her CNA's including Nicole, as well as Ray, Patty, Tammy; and everyone in the Activity Department, for the outstanding care she received for the last 11 years. Martha truly enjoyed her time at Woodside. This was her family, especially after the world changed in March of 2020.