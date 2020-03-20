|
|
Martha L. Van Roy
Bellevue - Martha L. Van Roy, 94, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1925 in Marathon, WI to the late Peter and Martha (Wadzinski) Jakubowski. Martha was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. On March 2, 1946 she married Donald Van Roy at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2013. She worked at Schreiber Foods for many years in various positions.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Pete) Doherty; son, Rick (Teresa Adkins) Van Roy; seven grandchildren, Beth (Tony) Vertz, Kerry Van Roy, Pete Doherty, Tricia Matlock, Cinnamin (Scott) Rauscher, Eric (Shawna) Van Roy and Derek Van Roy; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Maxine Zehren and Cecelia DeMoulin; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Van Roy; and many brothers and sisters.
Due to current federal and state recommendations regarding COVID-19 safety, a Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. Burial will take place at Ft. Howard Memorial Park. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amy Luvsansharav for the special care and compassion she gave to Martha.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020