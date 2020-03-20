Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha VanRoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha L. VanRoy


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha L. VanRoy Obituary
Martha L. Van Roy

Bellevue - Martha L. Van Roy, 94, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1925 in Marathon, WI to the late Peter and Martha (Wadzinski) Jakubowski. Martha was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. On March 2, 1946 she married Donald Van Roy at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2013. She worked at Schreiber Foods for many years in various positions.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Pete) Doherty; son, Rick (Teresa Adkins) Van Roy; seven grandchildren, Beth (Tony) Vertz, Kerry Van Roy, Pete Doherty, Tricia Matlock, Cinnamin (Scott) Rauscher, Eric (Shawna) Van Roy and Derek Van Roy; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Maxine Zehren and Cecelia DeMoulin; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Van Roy; and many brothers and sisters.

Due to current federal and state recommendations regarding COVID-19 safety, a Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. Burial will take place at Ft. Howard Memorial Park. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amy Luvsansharav for the special care and compassion she gave to Martha.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -