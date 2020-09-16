1/1
Martha L. VanRoy
1925 - 2020
Martha L. Van Roy

Bellevue - Martha L. Van Roy, 94, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1925 in Marathon, WI to the late Peter and Martha (Wadzinski) Jakubowski. Martha was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. On March 2, 1946 she married Donald Van Roy at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2013. She worked at Schreiber Foods for many years in various positions.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Pete) Doherty; son, Rick (Teresa Adkins) Van Roy; seven grandchildren, Beth (Tony) Vertz, Kerry Van Roy, Pete Doherty, Tricia Matlock, Cinnamin (Scott) Rauscher, Eric (Shawna) Van Roy and Derek Van Roy; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Maxine Zehren and Cecelia DeMoulin; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Van Roy; and many brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria St., from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorial Mass 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Rev. Bill Hoffman officiating. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amy Luvsansharav for the special care and compassion she gave to Martha.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
SEP
23
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
