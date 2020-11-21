Martha M. DriesShirley - Martha M. Dries, 90, Shirley, entered eternal rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St Mary's Medical Center, Green Bay WI. She was born on March 13, 1930 in Freistadt, WI to the late Theodore and Martha (Boeder) Wilde.Martha was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Freistadt, which has the unique distinction of being the first Lutheran Church in Wisconsin, founded in part by Martha's grandparents along with the group of settlers that emigrated from Prussia (North-East Germany) in the early 1800's.Martha grew up on the family farm and also raised her children working on the farm. She also worked as a cook in various restaurants up to her retirement. In 1986, she married Arthur E. Dries, who preceded her in death in 2009. They attended New Life Lutheran Church, Sebring FL and St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Greenleaf WI as they spent many years traveling back and forth from their home in Wisconsin to their winter home in Florida.In addition to her love for her family and church, she enjoyed, gardening, sewing, and cooking, and was always ready willing to use her gifts and skills to help others and bring a smile to their faces.Survivors include her two sons: Dennis Oleck, Shirley WI; Randall (Diomedes) Zeamer, Phoenix AZ; step-son, Robert (Susan) Zeamer, DePere WI; twin sister, Marion Hamman, FL; bother-in-law, Carlos Yowell; sister-in-law, Birdina Dries; Shirley (Zeamer) Rafeldt mother of her 4 grandchildren, Ruslan, Rey, Zurama, and Tatiana; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.Preceded in death by her parents; 6 siblings, Armin (Mable) Wilde; Melvin (June) Wilde; Erna (Elmer) Bert; Ilma (Joe) Freese; Ethel (Clarence) Loppnow; Florence Wilde; sisters-in-law: Ione Dries, Juanita Dries, and May Yowell; Dennis Olick, father of Dennis; Alvin Zeamer, father of Randall and Robert.While Martha struggled with dementia in her later years she once remarked, "Memories, what would we do without them?" As her current memory retention failed it was her past memories that carried her through, memories of her loved family and friends, but more important, memories of what she learned as a child about the One who never forgets us, our Lord and Savior himself.Family and friends may call on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3735 Shirley Rd, Shirley. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM at the Church with Pastor David Ruddat officiating. Burial will be in Immanuel Cemetery, Cedarburg, WI. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.Martha's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Odd Fellows Nursing Home and St. Mary's hospital for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Greenleaf, would be greatly appreciated.