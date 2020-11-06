Martha Rae (Mihm)
Nejedlo - Martha Rae (Mihm) Nejedlo was born on October 11, 1939, in Green Bay, WI, to Ray and Lavine (Russert) Mihm. She married the love of her life, James Nejedlo on October 10, 1959. Martha entered eternal rest on November 5, 2020.
Martha worked at Farm Bureau Rural Insurance for over 30 years; after surviving ovarian cancer and retiring, she regularly volunteered at St. Philips the Apostle Church for 20 years. Martha also frequently visited The Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help where she loved going to masses, to pray for others, and to volunteer. She found strength and comfort in praying the rosary. Martha's greatest accomplishment was raising her four children and spending countless hours with her grandchildren. Martha was a wonderful cook and according to her grandkids, she made the best Christmas Cookies, Cream Cheese Frosted Brownies, homemade donuts, and "Nana Cukes". Martha and Jim loved going to Las Vegas and made over 50 trips there over the past several years (and still own their house!). Martha was very generous to all that knew her and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Martha is survived by her loving husband, James; her children, Connie (Dan) Boncher, James (Pam) Nejedlo, Lonnie Corpus, and John (Margaret) Nejedlo; her grandchildren, Jena (Adam) Nichol, Erica (Phil) Jagodinski, Tess (Erik) Heller, Katherine Nejedlo, Caitlin Nejedlo, Jack Nejedlo, JT Nejedlo, and Chani Corpus; her great-grandchildren, Marcus and Ian Nichol, Emma Jagodinski, and Charlie Heller. She is further survived by her sister, Pauline LaFrombois; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Kuffel and Carol (Phil) Wech.
Martha was preceded in death by her sisters, Carol McIntyre and Mary Tierney; her brothers-in-law, Tom McIntyre, Russell LaFrombois, Wilfred Tierney, Norman Nejedlo, Joe Kuffel.
There will be a private service for immediate family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Martha Nejedlo's family and they will be forwarded on.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
or The Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Martha's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Oak Park Place for taking care of Martha over the past few months.