Martha Stank-Kienzle
Superior - Martha Stank-Kienzle, 83, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the "Stankcorp" hunting cabin in Superior, WI.
Martha 'Mardi' was born on November 7, 1936 in Green Bay, WI to Edward and Josephine Champeau. Martha grew up just outside of Green Bay, WI on a family farm with two sisters and eight brothers and spent a lot of time in the kitchen with her mom and sisters helping to feed her hard-working dad and brothers.
Martha married Ronald Stank of Coleman, WI in 1953. Ron became a 20-year veteran of the USCG and Vietnam Nam War and together they enjoyed 41 years of travel and marriage before his retirement as Chief Petty Officer and Coast Guard recruiter in Duluth and passing in 1994. While in Superior, Martha's caring nature really shined as a teacher's aide at Nemadji Elementary school and resident caregiver at St. Francis Nursing Home. However, her favorite occupation was raising her three boys. She was continuously surrounded by their appreciation and devotion because of her unconditional love, support, and kindness. Mothering was truly what Martha lived for.
Martha remarried Nicholas Kienzle of Superior in 2004 and together enjoyed craft shows, dancing, and traveling before his passing in 2013.
Martha loved playing the accordion, polka dancing, playing cards, singing in the St Williams church choir, and watching her Green Bay Packers win. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was especially fond of flower gardening with her best friend and sister in law, Nance of Superior.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ronald and Nicholas; siblings, Charles (Audrey) Champeau, Norman Champeau, and Patrick Champeau; brothers-in-law, Roy Boucher, Kenny Glinski, and Eugene Anderson; and sister-in-law, Janet Champeau.
She will be sadly missed by three sons, Randy (Patti) Stank and grandsons Riley and Reggie, Wausau WI; Brian (Christine) Stank and granddaughters Cassie, Payton and Ainsley and grandsons Caleb and Mackenzie, Duluth, MN and Rick (Jennifer) Stank and grandsons Jordy and Jack, Superior, WI; siblings, Barbara Boucher, Wyoming, MN, John (Gloria) Champeau, Green Bay, WI, Steve (Judy) Champeau, Green Bay, WI, Donald Champeau, Green Bay, WI, Cindy Glinski, Green Bay, WI, Mark (Becky) Champeau, Green Bay, WI, and Edward (Nora) Champeau, Green Bay, WI; sisters-in- law, Margaret 'Toots', Green Bay, WI, Donna Champeau, Green Bay, WI, and Nancy Anderson, Green Bay, WI; former daughter-in-law, Melissa Miller; and best friend and sister in law, Nance (Mike) Starcevich, Superior, WI.
In lieu of COVID19 visitation restrictions, we will have a private family mass at St. Williams Church in Superior, WI with Rev. Fr. Andrew Ricci as celebrant. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Superior.
Special thanks to New Perspective Assisted Living Facility staff as well as Essentia Health Hospice Care.
Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020