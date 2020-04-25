|
Martha Sue "Muffy" Branson-Banks, of Niles, ascended to heaven on April 20th, 2020, after a seven month battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born on September 30, 1941, to David Thomas Branson and Dorothy (Drake) Branson, in Port Washington, Wisconsin, the eldest of four siblings.
Martha graduated from Central High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin and maintained friendships from high school and all places and stages of her life. She practiced Occupational Therapy, a career in which she was both a leader and an innovator. She also had a love of teaching and taught Occupational Therapy at Fox Valley Tech in Appleton, Wisconsin; the Occupational Therapy Assistant Program at Lake Michigan College and Art at St. Mary's Catholic School both in Niles, Michigan. Martha could only be described as having a personality that was larger than life and filled with love, creativity and vitality.
Her noteworthy artistic endeavors included sewing, mosaics and theater. Her sewing led to many quilts, dolls and other things for both family and friends. She had a gift with glass work and many of us have multiple mosaics that she created amongst other crafts. You would also be hard pressed to find a theater in the Michiana area that didn't know Martha for either her acting or directing.
She was preceded in passing by her parents, David and Dorothy Branson.
Martha is survived by her loving husband and partner, Dale Banks; her four children, Tim Cuthbert, Melissa Hefner, Briana Cuthbert and Alana Kaiser; five grandchildren who adored her, Andrew, Chantelle, Felicia, Carly and Vivian; one great-grandchild; and her siblings, Tom Branson, Lucy Smith and Baker Branson.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held this summer.
Donations can be made in Martha's name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
