Martha Wanek
Green Bay - Martha Agnes Wanek (Mart), 81, of Green Bay passed away peacefully at her home on May 28. She was born on April 20, 1938 to Max and Catherine Gwidt. Martha attended school and graduated in 1956 from Pulaski High School. Martha married Norbert Wanek on July 20, 1957 in Pulaski. They settled down on the family farm in Denmark and were blessed with four children. Martha spent her life as a farmers wife and raising her children. In addition she took in her brother in the early 60s and cared for him up until just a few years ago. Throughout her life she and Norb attended many Packer games and were among the first original season ticket holders. Her love of the Packers continued throughout her life, and she was especially fond of Aaron Rogers. One of Martha's greatest joys was babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love of family was always her focus. Martha was passionate about baking for family and friends and started many new friendships with her home-baked treats.
Survivors include her four children: Aaron (Barbara) Wanek of Denmark, Suzanne (Dan) Zellner of Denmark, Jacqueline Wanek (Leonard Boltz) of Pearson and Adrian (Gretchen) Wanek of Green Bay; grandchildren: Sarah, Katie, Abbey and Mark Wanek, Eric and Alex Zellner and Anna (Alex) Ebert, Kayla (Kevin) Laedtke and Courtney (Lonnie Hewuse) Wanek; step-grandchildren: Erin and Austin Noe; great-grandchildren: Chase and Zachary Zellner, Kira, Kaedence and Karsyn Laedtke; sibings: Regina Maroszck, Betty Kabara, John (Margaret) Gwidt, William Gwidt, Janet (Pete) Lascetski, Pat (Gloria) Gwidt, Marilyn (Leo) Skaletski, Dick (Debbie) Gwidt, Bob Gwidt; brother-in-law James Wanek and a close family friend Mike Vartainian.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Norb; siblings: Gertie (Ed) Kobara, Ray Gwidt, Florence Gwidt; brothers-in-law Sylvester Maroszck and Roman Kabara; sister-in-law Pat Wanek.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Sunday, June 2, from 4:30-7pm. A parish prayer service will be held at 7:00pm. Visitation will continue at Holy Trinity Church in New Denmark on Monday, from 9-9:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am with Fr. Paul Demuth officiating. Burial in the church cemetery.
Our family would like to extend a thank you to the nursing staff at St. Vincent 9th floor, Green Bay Oncology and Unity Hospice for their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 31, 2019