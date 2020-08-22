Martin F. KonopGreen Bay - Martin F. Konop, 76, Green Bay, passed away August 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born on May 4, 1944, he is the son of the late Frank and Sylvia (Nemetz) Konop. He graduated from Premontre the class of 1962. Martin served our country in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1968. He married the former Diane Agamaite in Green Bay and she preceded him in death on November 28, 1997. Martin worked for Van's Lumber and then retired from VerHalen in 1999. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and the NRA. Martin enjoyed fishing, hunting, and times spent with his family especially at the cabin.He is survived by Susan Smith; seven children, Perry (Lori) Konop, Penny (Todd) LePine, Pam (Robby Schopen) Konop, Michelle (Kevin) Timm, Nicole (Doug) Jarvey, Susan Strege, Mary Plog; Susan Smith's children, Troy (Kelly) Smith, Chad (Becky) Smith, Dan Skenandore; eleven grandchildren, Logan, Lauren, Alexis, Kaitlyn (Kevin), Kyle, Kaleb, Victoria (Dalton), Emma, Mackenzie, Brittney (Dylan), Miranda; nine great grandchildren; Susan Smith's eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie (Jim) Kugel, Mary (Terry) Ross; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim (Linda) Agamaite, Sandy Joniaux, Evelyn Agamaite, and Yvonne Pennings.Martin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Diane; Susan's daughter, Michelle Skenandore and several brothers and sisters in laws.Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home. 701 N. Baird St, Thursday, August 27, from 4PM until the time of the memorial service at 7PM.The family would like to thank Susan Smith for being such a loving part of our father's life and the family's life for the last 20+ years.