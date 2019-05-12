|
|
Martin F. Machovec
Wahoo, NE - Martin F. Machovec, former Oblate of Mary Immaculate missionary priest, passed away on March 26, 2019 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, Nebraska following a brief illness. He was 83.
Born in Kansas City, MO on May 17, 1936, he was the son of the late Dr. Frank T. and Anna (Hills) Machovec. Martin attended schools in Missouri. He was ordained at St. Paul's Church in Pass Christian, MS on September 10, 1961.
Among his many assignments was St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Green Bay, where he served as Associate Pastor from l977 to 1981. He was instrument in the establishment and growth of Teens Encounter Christ (TEC), a three-day weekend retreat for youth and young adults. In 1978, he took the first group of eight St. John parishioners to Minnesota for a TEC retreat.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:00 am at St. John Catholic Church in Prague, NE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martin's memory to Tekakwitha Learning Center for Children, c/o St. Ann's Church, 1112 3rd Street, Waubun, MN 56589.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2019