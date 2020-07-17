Martin G. Bantamoi
Green Bay - Martin G. Bantamoi, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay. He was born in Sierra Leone on August 15,1935 to Ali and Njopoh Bandamoi. Martin worked as a mission boy while attending school. He then was employed at the mission schools as a teacher, headmaster of the schools and briefly superintendent when there was a priest vacancy. Some of the schools Martin taught at were Roman Catholic Schools in Serabu, Sumbuya, Sembehun and Mano in the Southern Province of Sierra Leone. He was also the Administrator of the Roman Catholic School in Koindu, Eastern Province of Sierra Leone and St. Peter's the Rock in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. Martin Bantamoi helped to educate many, most of whom are leading the country of Sierra Leone today.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine, Green Bay; nine children, Margeret Bantamoi-Songu (Julius) Songu, Africa and Green Bay, Martin Bantamoi, London, Elizabeth (Partick) Gamanga, Maryland, Ann Marie Bantamoi, London, Edward (Jeanette) Bantamoi, Suamico, Aloysius (Abibatu) Bantamoi, Gambia, Anthony (Fatamata) Bantamoi, Maryland, Patrick Bantamoi, Finland, and Veronica Bantamoi, Serra Leone; Many other relatives and friends including family in Sierra Leone.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray Street, from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Bill Hoffman and Rev. Greg Parent. Burial will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Martin's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
