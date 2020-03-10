|
|
Martin H. Bos
DePere - Martin (Marty) Henry Bos age 61, of De Pere, WI, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center in Owen, WI after almost 11 years of battling Dementia. Martin was born October 18, 1958 to the late Clarence Bos and Joanna (Hupf-Bos) Johnson.
Martin was a faithful Christian, who called St Ambrose Catholic Church his home parish.
Although Martin never married, he loved spending time with family and friends. He especially loved spending time with nieces and nephews and his brother's dog, Sirius.
Martin loved anything to do with the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and a big sports enthusiast. If he wasn't working with student-athletes or watching his nieces and nephews participate in sports, he could be found watching whatever sport was on TV or out golfing.
Martin is survived by his seven siblings and many nieces and nephews:
Brother, Larry (Diane) Hupf, son, Chris (Zetta) Hupf; sister, Roseann (John) Tiede, children, Sally (Brian) Benner, Jonathan (Jessica) Tiede, Jennifer (Rick) Bennes, Tina (Mike) Wickershiem; sister, Susan (late Ken) Posselt, children, Kenny (Laura) Posselt, Jake Posselt; sister, Mary Jo Hupf, children, Paul Lieder, TJ Blake, Robert Blake; sister, Mary Fran (Bruce) Beck, children, Nora Beck, Kate Beck; brother, Daniel Bos, son, Joseph Bos; brother, Andrew (Ann) Bos, children, Anthony (Alison M.) Bos, Alison A. Bos.
Martin is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Bos; mother, Joanna K (Hupf-Bos) Johnson; step-father, Joseph Johnson; brother-in-law, Ken Posselt.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday March 13, 2020 at St Ambrose Catholic Church, Wabeno, WI. with Father Philip Dinh-Van-Thiep officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to time of service at church. A Lenten luncheon will follow service offered by the Christian Mothers.
Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences to weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020