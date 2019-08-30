|
|
Martin J. Smits
Gillett - Martin J. Smits, 93, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
He was born in Cooks, MI on May 5, 1926, a son of the late Martin H. and Rose (Boehm) Smits. Martin was a graduate of Suring High School and went on to serve honorably in the US Army. He married Alice Mae (Jeske) on November 24, 1956 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Suring and together they raised three children.
Martin farmed for much of his life in Gillett. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, gardening, farming and had a love for animals and flowers; especially lilies and Christmas cactus. Martin previously served on the board of directors for Midland Co-op.
Martin is survived by his children: Curtis (Cindi) Smits, Daryl (Patsy) Smits and Carol (Mike) Petrina. He also leaves his grandchildren: Stacy Smits, Troy Smits, Kevin (Kelli) Smits, Andy (Danielle) Smits, Trent Smits, Alissa Petrina, Faith Petrina and Ashley Petrina; his great-grandchildren: Joseph, Jarret, Ellie, Bryant, Marty, Bennett, Blake and Brooklyn. Martin is further survived by his siblings: Anna Mae (the late Robert) Blazer and George (Doris) Smits, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Alice, as well as his siblings: Stella (Charlie) Heaney, Norbert (Harriet) Smits, Isabella (Ellis) McMahon, Sylvia (Quentin) Christensen.
Martin's children wish to thank the loving and caring staff at Serenity Gardens and Unity Hospice for the special attention and care they provided to their Dad.
Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9 to 10:45 at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH (127 Garden Avenue, Gillett, WI 54124). A funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Sr. Marla Clercx officiating. Full military honors will be given outside the church. Interment will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.
For more information, please visit LegacyFuneralChapels.com or call (920) 855-2144.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019