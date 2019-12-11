|
Martin Kokan
Kewanee - Martin F. Kokan, age 85 of Kewaunee died on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center. He was born on June 8, 1934 in Pewaukee, WI to the lateMarko and Anna (Nagel) Kokan.
He worked for Roxo in Waukesha making Soda. He married Patricia Rezach on September 4, 1954 and were married fifty-nine years until Patricia died on January 9, 2014.
Martin also worked for ABC Block and Best Block making concrete blocks for forty years.
Survivors include two children: Phil Kokan, Hawkins, WI and Annette Kokan, Kewaunee; two grandchildren: Melissa (Nathan) Alsteen, Rheinlander, WI; Troy (Angelica) Klug, Waukesha; even great grandchildren; four surviving siblings: Tony (Margie) Kokan, Dousman, WI; Caroline Budiac, Waukesha; Alice (Earl) Schultz; Hartford, WI; Linda Richardson, Sparta and his favorite pets: Abby and Louie and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends may call after 10:a.m. Saturday, December 14 at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee until the time of services. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastoral Minister Christal Wavrunek officiating.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019