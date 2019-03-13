|
Martin Lake
Oconto - Martin Lake, 82, Oconto area resident, passed away peacefully on Monday March 11, 2019. He was born April 18, 1936 in Appleton to Hunter and Clarice (Hinckley) Lake. Martin is survived by his wife of more than 56 years, Rosemarie; four children; ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, a brother and two sisters. Friends may call at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 716 Madison Street, Oconto, on Saturday March 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church with Fr. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will be in Oconto Catholic Cemetery. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019