Martin McDonough
Green Bay - Martin McDonough, passed away, Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born on March 22, 1959 in Green Bay, WI to James and Dolly (Kramer) McDonough.
Marty was a graduate of East De Pere High School. He worked at River's Bend Supper Club for many years. Marty was married to Fran Kadrlik for 28 years. He really enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his three dogs. The most important part of his life were his two children.
He is survived by his two children, Amanda McDonough, Austin McDonough; his former wife, Fran; his father, James McDonough; step-father, Karl VanRoy; his siblings, James McDonough, Tom McDonough, Jerry (Debbie) McDonough, Kathy (Todd) Green, Marlene McDonough, Julie McDonough; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolly VanRoy; a half-brother, Eric VanRoy.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 11 to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 28, followed by the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 23 to July 24, 2019