Martina "Tina" Sykora
Green Bay - Martina "Tina" Sykora, 76, of Green Bay beloved wife of the late Joseph Sykora, departed this life on Monday, March 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Tina was born on May 9, 1943 in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late Andrew and Irene (Klein) Neuman. Throughout her career she worked several jobs, she excelled the greatest at being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed taking trips to local Casinos. She volunteered for ASPIRO and worked with people with disabilities.
She is survived by five children: Cindy (Bob) Mraz, Linda Medrano, Robin Maldonado, Andrew and Alan Manislovich. Tina also leaves 17 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one on the way! She also leaves a sister-in-law Marie Neuman, numerous nieces, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Neuman.
Due to current government restrictions all services will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020