Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Wake
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:30 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
130 Saint Matthew Street
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
130 Saint Matthew Street
View Map
Marvin Antone Vanden Langenberg Obituary
Marvin Antone Vanden Langenberg

Green Bay - Marvin Antone Vanden Langenberg, a peaceful, kind, sweet man with a great sense of humor passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the age of 97. He was born August 2, 1922, in Green Bay to the late Antone and Everdenia (Ver Haagh) Vanden Langenberg.

As a child Marvin made many trips to doctors and hospitals for his cleft palate. Everyone that had ever met Marvin knew this never held him back. He was quite the talker. Marvin married Martha Rosek on August 31, 1948 at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church. They shared 68 wonderful years of marriage. They were soulmates. She preceded him in death on April 28, 2017.

Marvin worked at Midwest Cold Storage for many years. Marvin and Martha enjoyed walking to the YMCA every morning to swim, then going to church, home for breakfast, and then home to their huge garden. They also enjoyed doing paint work for people or helping on Martha's brother's farm. Weekends were spent polka dancing around the Green Bay area. What Marvin especially liked to do is FISH! And fishing he and Martha did for over 60 years at their trailer at Popps resort. They were the envy of everyone when they pulled into the dock with their limit of fish. Marvin would say: "There is nothing better than a day on High Falls and a pan of fresh fish for lunch." When they couldn't make it to the trailer you would find them at Red Banks fishing for perch.

Marvin and Martha were never blessed with children of their own. Don't ever tell all the nieces and nephews that, because they were like second parents to us all!

He is survived by many nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Long.

Marvin was preceded in death by his wife Martha; his parents; a sister, Lucille (Robert) Uphill-Long; three sisters-in-law, Frances (Stanley) Niespodzany, Mary (Alphonse) Podlasik, Sophie (John) Vaessen; five brothers-in-law, Anton (Evelyn) Rosek, Frank (Ceil) Rosek, Joseph (LaVina) Rosek, George (Alvina) Rosek, Edward (Dorothy) Rosek, and Andrew (Dorothy) Rosek, Jr.

Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Sunday from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. A Parish Wake Service and Rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Friends may also call at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 Saint Matthew Street, on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the church, with the Rev. Ponciano Macabalo O.F.M. officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. On-line condolences may be given to the Vanden Langenberg family by going to www.prokowall.com.

Marvin's family extends their special appreciation to his caregivers Gerald and Jenny Niespodzany, Jerry Niespodzany, Debbie Patenaude, Gerard and Susan Rosek, Pat (Uphill) and Bill Jacobson, Sandy (Uphill) and Ken Thomas; and further gratitude for the gentle, compassionate care by the staff of Bellevue Retirement Community.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
