Marvin Antone Vanden Langenberg
Green Bay - Marvin Antone Vanden Langenberg, a peaceful, kind, sweet man with a great sense of humor passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Sunday from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. A Parish Wake Service and Rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Friends may also call at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 Saint Matthew Street, on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the church, with the Rev. Ponciano Macabalo O.F.M. officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019