Marvin C. Denny
Sturgeon Bay - Marvin C. Denny, 73, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. He was born January 8, 1946 in Door County to the late Jonas Denny and Jessie May Aarons. Marvin joined the Army after his schooling and honorably served his country in Vietnam in the 168th Engineer Battalion from August 1964 - August 1967. After his Army career he was a welder at Bay Ship Building. He also worked at Cochart Tire Center, the Oneida Tribe Dept. of Public Works and Exact Tech in Sturgeon Bay. Marvin was an enrolled member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Tribe and was a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Veterans Club.
Marvin is survived by his wife Barbara Denny; his son, Marvin Denny II; three stepchildren: Scott (Beth) Rehman, Tanya (Craig) Ridenour, Michael (fiancée Jackie) Rehman; grandchildren: Dejay Velli, Bayley Rehman, Bree Rehman, Nolan Rehman, Austin Ridenour, Sara Ridenour; his siblings: Jeffrey (Lorna) Denny, Nelson Niemi, Joyce Porter, Janet Troiber; three half-sisters: Dorothy Davis, Viola Haddock, and Rosemarie Pelkola; one sister-in-law, Janet Gardner, other relatives and friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Joanne; two half-brothers Julius Davis and Edward Gardner.
Per Marvin's wishes, no funeral service will be held.
Marvin's family would like to thank Dennis, Rose and Cynthia for being their lifeline.
Simply Cremation in Green Bay is serving Marvin's family. Please visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 6, 2019