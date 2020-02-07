Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Lueneburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin J. Lueneburg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin J. Lueneburg Obituary
Marvin J. Lueneburg

De Pere - Marvin J. Lueneburg, 73, De Pere, passed away suddenly on Thursday January 30, 2020 due to a vehicle accident. He was born June 29, 1946 son of the late John and Roxine (Ecker) Lueneburg.

Marvin enlisted in the Army in 1966 and was stationed in Korea and Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo. He returned in 1969 as an Army Sergeant. In June 1969 he married Mae (Nelsen) Lueneburg, and together they raised two children. Marvin worked as a diesel mechanic for 49 years.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and retirement found a love of woodworking. He was a member of the American Legion, and the Green Bay Fishing Club.

Marvin will be deeply missed by his wife Mae, his children; Michelle (Todd Smith) Lueneburg, Leonard (fiancé Beki DeMoulin) Lueneburg, and grandsons; Logan and Connor Smith. His siblings; Stanley (Sophie) Lueneburg of Escanaba, MI., Carolyn (James) Williams of Indianapolis, IN., and Jennie Lueneburg Hughes (Richard Davidson) of Indianapolis, IN., and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Roxine and his sister Cheryl Scott.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -