Marvin J. Lueneburg
De Pere - Marvin J. Lueneburg, 73, De Pere, passed away suddenly on Thursday January 30, 2020 due to a vehicle accident. He was born June 29, 1946 son of the late John and Roxine (Ecker) Lueneburg.
Marvin enlisted in the Army in 1966 and was stationed in Korea and Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo. He returned in 1969 as an Army Sergeant. In June 1969 he married Mae (Nelsen) Lueneburg, and together they raised two children. Marvin worked as a diesel mechanic for 49 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and retirement found a love of woodworking. He was a member of the American Legion, and the Green Bay Fishing Club.
Marvin will be deeply missed by his wife Mae, his children; Michelle (Todd Smith) Lueneburg, Leonard (fiancé Beki DeMoulin) Lueneburg, and grandsons; Logan and Connor Smith. His siblings; Stanley (Sophie) Lueneburg of Escanaba, MI., Carolyn (James) Williams of Indianapolis, IN., and Jennie Lueneburg Hughes (Richard Davidson) of Indianapolis, IN., and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Roxine and his sister Cheryl Scott.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020