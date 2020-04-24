|
|
Marvin "Marv" Johnson
De Pere - Marvin "Marv" Charles Johnson, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. Born on October 25, 1925 in Chicago, he is the son of Frank Wilhelm Johnson and Signe Amalia Olsson. He is survived by his daughter, Laura E (Carlos) Ajero, granddaughter, Tessa Noel Heggeland and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marvin proudly served in the Navy during WWII and remained active in the Chicago VFW and most recently was welcomed to the De Pere VFW. Marvin was a hardworking "Tree Man" all his life who cherished his family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed gardening, a good game of poker and collecting Jim Beam commemorative decanters.
A special thanks to his nieces and nephews who always remembered to call and visit. Marvin's family also wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for all their care and support.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Marv requested a tree be planted in his name.
Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, there will be no formal services held, but rather a future celebration of his life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020