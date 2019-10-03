Services
Rhodes-Charapata Lena - Lena
438 W. Main Street
Lena, WI 54139
920-829-6100
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
chapel at Fort Howard Memorial Park
1350 N. Military Ave
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
in the chapel
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
228 East Main St.
Coleman, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
228 East Main St.
Coleman, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Brickner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin M. Brickner


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin M. Brickner Obituary
Marvin M. Brickner

Coleman - Marvin M. Brickner, 98, Coleman, died peacefully Thursday Sept 26, 2019 at an area nursing home. He was born Oct 23, 1920 in the Town of Brazeau. Marvin is survived by his wife, Regina, two children, Larry (Judy) Brickner, Cindy Brickner; four grandsons, Larry Jr., Chad (Rhonda), Josh, Barrett ; seven step children, Lori (Chris) Moore, , Rodney (Karen) Zahn, Tina (John) Fetterly, Cindy (John) Raiten, Ginger (Dave) Helm, Charles Zahn, Perry Zahn; 19 step grandchildren, nine step great grandchildren, many brothers-in-law an sisters-in-law and other relatives and friends. Friends may call at the chapel at Fort Howard Memorial Park, 1350 N. Military Ave, Green Bay, on Friday Oct 4, 2019 from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the chapel. Entombment will follow. Friends may also call At St. Anne Catholic Church, 228 East Main St., Coleman, on Wednesday Oct 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 am Wednesday at the church with the Rev Felix Abano officiating. Veterans Honors will follow the mass. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Lena is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now