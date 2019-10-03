|
Marvin M. Brickner
Coleman - Marvin M. Brickner, 98, Coleman, died peacefully Thursday Sept 26, 2019 at an area nursing home. He was born Oct 23, 1920 in the Town of Brazeau. Marvin is survived by his wife, Regina, two children, Larry (Judy) Brickner, Cindy Brickner; four grandsons, Larry Jr., Chad (Rhonda), Josh, Barrett ; seven step children, Lori (Chris) Moore, , Rodney (Karen) Zahn, Tina (John) Fetterly, Cindy (John) Raiten, Ginger (Dave) Helm, Charles Zahn, Perry Zahn; 19 step grandchildren, nine step great grandchildren, many brothers-in-law an sisters-in-law and other relatives and friends. Friends may call at the chapel at Fort Howard Memorial Park, 1350 N. Military Ave, Green Bay, on Friday Oct 4, 2019 from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the chapel. Entombment will follow. Friends may also call At St. Anne Catholic Church, 228 East Main St., Coleman, on Wednesday Oct 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 am Wednesday at the church with the Rev Felix Abano officiating. Veterans Honors will follow the mass. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Lena is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019