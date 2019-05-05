|
|
Marvin M. Hanson Sr.
Green Bay - Marvin M. Hanson Sr., 87, passed away at home Tuesday, April 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. The son of Carl and Karla Hanson, was born September 23, 1931. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17 and served 20 years as a Flight Engineer keeping his favorite airplane, the C-47, flying during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Marvin later worked as a Guard at the State Prison in Green Bay and finished his career working for the Allouez Street Dept.
He loved his family most of all. Marvin also liked reading Tom Clancy novels; riding his motorcycle with his dog, Suzy; playing cribbage, horseshoes, and cooking, especially making breakfast for his grandchildren. His love and life lessons to our entire family will be truly treasured.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Evelyn; son, Marvin Jr. (Brenda) Hanson; daughters, Cindy (Dale) Larson, and Laurie Ann (Gary) Zehms; grandchildren, Lee Hanson, Jason Hanson, Anna (Clark) DeQuaine, Tabitha (Kyle) Vande-Zehms, Mylee (Travis) Lippman, Tyann Zehms (Emily Vande Slunt), Drew (Ann) Miller-Larson, Libbi (Collin) Burke, Hannah (Luke) Argall; and great-grandchildren: Felix, Lumin, Bodie, Ethan, Cody, Evie, Harlow, River, Robin, Brittany and Missy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin, Ronald, and Carl, whom also served in the Air Force; sisters, Mary, and Vera; and grandson, Jacob Cody Hanson-Zehms.
Private Services were held. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019